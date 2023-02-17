People who previously had Covid have lower risk of hospitalisation or death if reinfected

University of Washington researchers said vaccination was the top method for preventing serious illness. 

Fri, 17 Feb, 2023 - 20:00
Michelle McGlynn

Those who have previously been infected with Covid-19 have a lower risk of hospitalisation or dying from the virus.

The natural immunity against Covid hospitalisation and death lasts for almost a year, according to a new study published in the Lancet

The research, which was based on a meta-analysis of 65 studies from 19 countries, found the risk of serious infection and death was 88% lower for at least 10 months in those who had previously had Covid compared to those who had never contracted it. 

People who had a pre-Omicron variant have strong protection against another pre-Omicron variant but this protection declines against the Omicron BA.1 variant.

The Alpha, Beta and Delta variants only provided 36% better protection from reinfection with Omicron after 10 months. However, this same group of people was able to avoid hospitalisation and death with Omicron almost 90% of the time over the same time period.

If a person has been infected with Omicron previously, there is a higher chance of being protected against future Omicron infection, but not for the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants. 

The level and duration of protection against reinfection, symptomatic disease, and severe illness could be "at least on par with that provided by two doses of the mRNA vaccines [Moderna, Pfizer-BioNtech] for ancestral, Alpha, Delta and Omicron BA.1 variants".

However, researchers from the University of Washington highlighted the importance of vaccination, citing it as the top method for preventing serious illness. 

"Vaccination is the safest way to acquire immunity, whereas acquiring natural immunity must be weighed against the risks of severe illness and death associated with the initial infection,” said author Stephen Lim. 

The study did not include data on Omicron XBB and its sublineage.

Covid-19 vaccine programme opens to children under four

