Third of doctors who complete specialist medical training in Ireland moved abroad

Around a third of all doctors who completed specialist medical training in Ireland had moved abroad to work within five years, according to new research carried out by the HSE.

A study by staff overseeing the HSE’s National Doctors Training and Planning scheme has provided fresh insight into the scale of the problem of retaining doctors in the Irish health system.

However, it also revealed the majority of doctors who leave Ireland at different stages of their career return to work in the Irish public health system.

“This is an important finding that has previously been under-emphasised,” the report observed.

The research, which tracked the migration patterns of Irish trained doctors at various stages of their career, found 32% of doctors who completed specialist training in 2016 had left Ireland to work outside the country by 2021.

The proportion still working abroad from the 2017 cohort is estimated at 36%.

The study also highlighted wide variations in retention rates across different medical disciplines, with only 12% of qualified psychiatrists working abroad after five years, compared to 48% of anaesthetists.

All those who had qualified in emergency medicine and obstetrics and gynaecology had remained working in Ireland.

The study, which is published in the Irish Journal of Medical Science, also revealed that almost half of all hospital interns were no longer working in the Irish public health system within 12 months of completing their internship.

Study also found that while many doctors leave the Irish public health system after completing their internship, the majority subsequently return.

Almost three-quarters of doctors who completed basic specialist training between 2017 and 2019 went on to further specialist or GP training.

The study found 130 out of 212 doctors who completed specialist training in 2016 were employed in a public consultant post in Ireland by 2021 — a retention rate of 61%.

The research indicated another 15 were likely to be practising in the private sector in Ireland, while 67 were abroad or their location was unknown.

The UK remains the most popular destination for Irish doctors to work when they moved outside the Republic, followed by Canada.

The study noted countries are obliged to be self-sufficient in its production of healthcare workers under the World Health Organization’s Global Code of Practice on the International Recruitment of Health Personnel.

It also observed that Ireland had the highest number of medical graduates per capita among OECD countries, although 50% are international students.

Researchers collated information on doctors from a number of data sources including LinkedIn, hospital websites and affiliation on recent academic publications.

The authors of the study also highlighted how most specialities, with the exception of general practice, encourage trainees to migrate to achieve career progression.

The report said the study’s findings showed non-training years are common for doctors after they have completed basic specialist training.

The HSE said current policy was to identify opportunities to shorten the length of time between internship and specialist training which would eliminate “gap years” between basic and higher training as well help retention rates in the Irish public health system.

The study acknowledged the retention of fully trained specialists was “of particular concern” as such doctors represented a large investment by the State.

It observed: “There are significant benefits to having some doctors receive further training and experience abroad such as access to higher volumes of practice in their sub-speciality area, latest techniques and the opportunity to undertake research.”

However, it added: “There are roles with lower levels of specialisation for which foreign training may not be as necessary.”

The study recommended further research on the link between retention rates and the availability of consultancy posts in Ireland.

It also claimed there were a range of non-pay related approaches which could be used to improve the retention of doctors in the Irish health system.