'Absurd' policy of retiring Defence Forces personnel on age grounds must end — union

An “absurd” policy to compulsorily discharge more than 600 highly experienced Defence Forces personnel on age grounds needs to be stopped otherwise it has been warned more ships will be tied up, aircraft grounded and fewer soldiers available for overseas peacekeeping missions.

The warning has come from PDForra, which represents more than 6,000 enlisted personnel in the country’s military at a time when the number of people serving in the Defence Forces has dropped to an all-time low of less than 8,000.

PDForra general secretary Gerard Guinan told the Irish Examiner that more than 600 personnel will be forced to leave on age grounds in the next five years, even though they possess immense knowledge and experience and the majority would still be fit enough to do their job.

“These people include senior NCOs [non-commissioned officers] and technicians, which makes no sense whatsoever,” Mr Guinan said.

At present, the army is short nearly 300 sergeants and a slightly larger number of corporals. The navy has about 100 fewer petty officers than the minimum it requires.

Those employed prior to 1994 can serve until they are 60. However, those employed after 1994 have shorter contracts. Company sergeants must retire at 56 and ordinary sergeants generally at 50.

Mr Guinan said the age limit for post-1994 contracts should be raised so technicians can serve until they are 60, along with company sergeants, and the retirement age for ordinary sergeants should be raised to 55.

“The lack of joined-up thinking regarding pay, contracts, terms and operational requirements is exposing the organisation to a level of turnover that is practically impossible to recover from,” Mr Guinan said.

He said the Defence Forces cannot at this time afford to lose any more people, especially experienced personnel.

Mr Guinan said personnel who want to stay on longer should be allowed to do so, especially if they are able to pass medicals and fitness standards.

About 750 personnel sought voluntarily to be discharged from the Defence Forces last year. If that trend continues, and a further 120 on average a year have to leave on age grounds, it will have a major impact on the numbers of military personnel.

Mr Guinan said on several occasions his organisation has called on Government to raise retirement limits so as to halt the steady decline within the enlisted ranks.

“While considerable work has been undertaken over the last couple of years by the Department of Defence, much of the progress has been painfully slow.

"Measures, such as the amendments to contracts for post-1994 personnel and changes to pay rates should have had a more positive impact than they did, but because of years of piecemeal amendments, our members have become disillusioned and apathetic to announcements,” he said.