29 lives lost on Irish roads since beginning of year

There has been a marked uprise in road deaths in the new year, with fatalities significantly higher in 2023 compared with the same period in the last two.
Data from gardaí shows that as of Thursday morning, some 29 died on Irish roads in 2023, compared to 23 in the same period of 2022 and 20 the year before that.
On Wednesday in Kerry, a man in his 30s died after a car crashed on the Kenmare to Bantry Road at Drominassig, while in Mayo on Thursday, the driver of a van died after a crash in Claremorris.
The garda statistics show that 16 motorists have died this year as well as five pedestrians, six passengers, and one motorcyclist. A further death was recorded in the e-scooter category.
The worrying figures are a continuation from last year, the deadliest in six years on Irish roads, while last month was the deadliest January in a decade.
Last year, 156 people died on Irish roads, the largest death toll since 2016, while 18 died during January 2023. This is the largest death toll on Irish roads during the month of January since 2013, gardaí said.
A garda spokesperson said they were particularly concerned about accidents on rural roads, where the majority of fatal collisions are taking place. "In particular, road users are asked to be seen. Drivers are urged to drive with dipped headlights during the day, especially if they do not have daytime running lights.
"Pedestrians are advised to wear high visibility at night on roads without public lighting and footpaths. Cyclists should wear safety helmets and ensure they have a white light to the front and red light to the back so they are visible to pedestrians and drivers," he said.