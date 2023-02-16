'We pray they enter heaven hand in hand': Mourners gather for funeral of second teenager killed in Galway crash

'We pray they enter heaven hand in hand': Mourners gather for funeral of second teenager killed in Galway crash

A horse drawn carriage carrying the coffin Christopher Stokes, 19. arrives for his funeral mass at the Church of the Resurrection in Ballinfoyle, Galway. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Thu, 16 Feb, 2023 - 16:13
Steven Heaney

A teenager who tragically lost his life when the car he was travelling in entered the water in Galway City last weekend "always had a smile on his face", mourners at his funeral heard this morning.

Christopher Stokes, 19, John Keenan Sammon, 17, and Wojciech Panek, 16, died when their car entered the River Corrib by Menlo Pier in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Friends and extended family packed into the Church of the Resurection in Ballinfoyle to remember Christopher Sokes' life and to mourn his loss alongside his parents Anthony and Kate, his five sisters and four brothers, his grandparents.

John Keenan Sammon's funeral was held in same Church on Wednesday.

A phone and hair gel were among the gifts presented to the alter today, in memory of Christopher Stokes' great sense of style, and his love for taking photographs.

Mourners also heard how Christopher had only recently rejoined his local boxing club and was a passionate supporter of Chelsea football club.

Speaking at the funeral mass, Fr Kevin Blade said news of deaths of the trio of teenagers last weekend brought "devastating shock" to the community.

"Words failed to express the sorrow and pain in everyone's hearts," he said.

"We all feel numb and wonder why should this happen to three young people, and to such good families."

He said Christopher, known to his friends as Christy, and John Keenan Sammon had been close throughout their lives.

“Christopher and John were very good friends,” Fr Blade said. 

“They died as they lived - together.

“They will be buried in the same cemetery, in the same ground and we pray that they will enter heaven together hand in hand.” 

 A private cremation ceremony for Wojcieck Penek will take place in Kilkenny on Friday.

A garda investigation into last Saturday's incident is ongoing. 

Read More

'A big smile that would melt your heart': First victim of Galway pier tragedy laid to rest

More in this section

'Unforgivable': Eight-week-old pups with life-threatening virus abandoned in rubbish pile 'Unforgivable': Eight-week-old pups with life-threatening virus abandoned in rubbish pile
Irish economy Inflation rate slows for third month in a row
Bar closed after 'boozy brunch' flouted Covid regulations to reopen Bar closed after 'boozy brunch' flouted Covid regulations to reopen
Place: Galway
Global drugs survey

Simon Harris: 'Direct link' between snorting cocaine at the weekend and murder

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.29 s