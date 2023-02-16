'Unforgivable': Eight-week-old pups with life-threatening virus abandoned in rubbish pile

Ireland's oldest and largest animal rescue charity, the DSPCA, has spoken of its distress after two puppies with a potentially life-threatening virus were found in a box on a pile of rubbish.

The eight-week-old "helpless little puppies" Pan and Crumb were discovered in rubbish in Finglas yesterday after a person heard their cries.

"Yesterday we received a call about two tiny little puppies that were found in a box on a pile of rubbish.

They were purposely placed there and left to die. How anyone could do that is beyond belief.

"Our inspector brought them back to the shelter where they sadly both tested positive for parvovirus. This can be fatal for dogs, especially puppies so young and vulnerable."

The puppies are both being treated with medication and it is hoped they will make a full recovery.

The DSPCA said it had a very special foster family lined up to care for the pups as soon as its veterinary team feel it is safe for them to leave the shelter.

A nice warm and loving home is where they should have always been, not thrown away like pieces of rubbish.

"Thank you to the finder for hearing their cries, they may not have made it through the night without you.

"Life is so precious and to think that someone thought their lives meant absolutely nothing is unforgivable."