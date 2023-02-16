Some hoteliers 'reluctant' to accommodate asylum seekers amid fear of backlash, Oireachtas hears

There is a “reluctance” on behalf of some hoteliers to take on contracts to accommodate asylum seekers, a top civil servant has said.

This is due to the recent spate of anti-migrant protests and hoteliers are concerned that it might bring trouble onto themselves within their community.

Department of Integration secretary general Kevin McCarthy told the Public Accounts Committee that this same reluctance is not being seen when it comes to accommodating Ukrainians coming to Ireland. While it has not lost any contracts for Ukrainians as of yet, the department is losing contracts providing accommodation for International Protection applicants.

“The narrative has gone out there that single males present a threat to communities,” he said. “The evidence of 22 years is to the contrary.

“We have to confront that narrative. We’re seeing the impact of that as we try to secure contracts for international protection.”

Mr McCarthy said that a number of hotels are “reserving their position” regarding whether they’ll continue providing accommodation when their contracts end next month.

'Significant shortfall'

He said reports of a shortfall of 3,000 beds is “on the conservative side” and the department has to “plan on the assumption that a number of hotels will decide not to renew”.

“That would create a significant shortfall across April and May, and it’s a significant challenge for us,” he said.

Mr McCarthy said he agreed that as many as 170,000 people could be living in State accommodation by the end of this year — between Ukrainians and International Protection applicants — from a figure of just over 7,500 international protection applicants prior to 2022.

Over 5,000 people in Direct Provision who’ve been successful in their applications are remaining within the system, because of an inability to source accommodation elsewhere.

Between the two strands, around €1bn could be spent on accommodation this year.

Furthermore, at present, there are 203 people who have arrived in Ireland seeking international protection who have not been offered accommodation as of yet.

Anti-migrant sentiment

A number of TDs raised concerns at the PAC about not being informed about accommodation centres in their communities and dismissed suggestions that engagement takes place.

They said when this engagement doesn’t take place, misinformation then begins to spread and has helped to foster a degree of anti-migrant sentiment.

Sinn Féin TD Matt Carthy asked the department to clarify it was “blatantly untrue” that this engagement takes place and said that it makes the public think that public representatives are lying to them.

Social Democrat co-leader Catherine Murphy said: “We operate on trust. People put us in here. They give us their vote. And they expect us to treat it with respect.

“I think there’s a degree of disrespect in being able to impart accurate information to people. The very least people expect is we can be honest with them. I’m not getting the information to be honest with them.”

Mr McCarthy said that his department endeavours to provide information to public representatives but there’s often a short window between agreeing a contract to operate a centre and moving people into them. He said information may leak out beforehand that can be used to sow division.

But he admitted that the department needs to do better on this engagement as it’s in the Government’s interest that public representatives can inform communities and give an accurate view of what will be happening.