Man, 60s, in critical condition after being found seriously injured on walkway

Man, 60s, in critical condition after being found seriously injured on walkway

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday to come forward. Picture: Dan Linehan

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 14:34
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are investigating after a man was discovered with serious injuries in Dublin on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 60s, was found on a walkway off the R132 beside the Malahide Road roundabout at around 2.30pm.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday to come forward.

Any person who may have camera footage, including motorists with dash cam, from the area at this time to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

Suspect in more than 80% of reported sexual offences is known to victim  Suspect in more than 80% of reported sexual offences is known to victim 
Brexit Government to fund cost-of-living measures from energy scheme underspend 
Nursing home living room People forced to sell homes to pay nursing home fees, committee told
Man, 60s, in critical condition after being found seriously injured on walkway

Michael Jordan donates $10m to Make-A-Wish for 60th birthday

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.343 s