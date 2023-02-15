Man, 60s, in critical condition after being found seriously injured on walkway

Gardaí are investigating after a man was discovered with serious injuries in Dublin on Tuesday.
The man, aged in his 60s, was found on a walkway off the R132 beside the Malahide Road roundabout at around 2.30pm.
He was taken to Beaumont Hospital where his condition is understood to be critical.
Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have been in the area between 1pm and 2pm on Tuesday to come forward.
Any person who may have camera footage, including motorists with dash cam, from the area at this time to make it available to gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swords Garda Station on 01 666 4700, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.