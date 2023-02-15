Bid to install NI centenary stone at Stormont ‘approved’ – unionist leaders

Parliament Buildings at Stormont Estate, in Northern Ireland (PA)

Wed, 15 Feb, 2023 - 10:35
Rebecca Black, PA

Unionist parties have said they have received permission to install a commemorative stone to mark Northern Ireland’s centenary in the grounds of Stormont.

It follows a row between the parties in 2021 – the year of Northern Ireland’s centenary – when Sinn Féin opposed the proposal.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd vetoed the initial request at the Assembly Commission, a body which manages Stormont’s property, staff and services.

However, Mr O’Dowd stepped away from his role on the Assembly Commission in 2022 after he was appointed Infrastructure Minister.

Sinn Féin were not able to nominate a replacement because the Assembly has been unable to function due to DUP protest action over Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The commission, chaired by Assembly Speaker Alex Maskey, consists of representatives of the five largest parties at Stormont.

On Wednesday, the unionist parties said the Assembly Commission has now approved its request.

In a joint statement, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson, UUP leader Doug Beattie and TUV leader Jim Allister welcomed the move.

“We are pleased that, though belatedly, the Northern Ireland Centenary will be marked permanently in the curtilage of Parliament Buildings by a centenary stone,” they said.

“It was over two years ago that the Assembly Commission refused a collective request from the leaderships of our parties to erect such a commemorative stone, causing great hurt to the unionist community.

“Earlier this month we renewed our request to the Assembly Commission. This time they have given approval, which is most welcome.”

The unionist leaders said the stone, which will be in the shape of a map of Northern Ireland, will be mounted on a Portland stone plinth, on a raised area to the west of Parliament Buildings.

“The stone will be paid for by unionist MLAs and therefore will not cost the public purse,” they said.

Our only regret is that Sinn Féin blocked the proposal when first made, but this time they were unable to do so.

“We will give details in due course of the public unveiling of the stone.”

In 2021 Sinn Féin said it vetoed the proposal because the stone had been “designed and commissioned by representatives of one tradition” and accused unionists of failing to consult with other parties about their plan.

On Wednesday, a Sinn Féin spokesperson said it is “bizarre that the three unionist parties are focused on a stone” amid the latest crisis in the powersharing government.

“Sinn Féin opposed a stone to celebrate partition when this was previously raised at the Assembly Commission,” the spokesperson said.

“Sinn Féin currently has no vote on the Assembly Commission.

“It’s bizarre that three unionist parties focussed on a stone while the Assembly is being blocked from doing business on the real issues which are affecting the lives of all our people, such as restoring the Executive, passing vital legislation such as Daithi’s Law, tackling health waiting lists and supporting workers and families through a cost-of-living crisis.”

