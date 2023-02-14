Citizens’ Assembly on drug use to be established

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton (PA)
Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 17:05
Rebecca Black, PA

A Citizens’ Assembly is to be set up on drug use in Ireland.

Consisting of 99 members and an independent chair, the body will consider government approaches to significantly reduce the harmful impacts of illicit drugs.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton said the assembly will be asked to take into consideration the lived experience of people impacted by drugs use, as well as their families and communities, and to look at international best practice.

“Drug use affects all members of society, whether directly or through families and communities, and it imposes significant health and financial costs. Involving citizens in decision-making on drugs policy is therefore appropriate,” she said.

“I expect we will also see an international component to the Citizens Assembly, to allow for an exchange of good practice with the British-Irish Council work sector on drugs, which Ireland chairs, the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, and EU member states.”

Ms Naughton said she will bring forward a motion to the Dail and Seanad Eireann next week to formally establish the assembly.

A number of Citizens’ Assemblies are already in place, including ones on marriage equality, climate change, gender equality and biodiversity loss.

They author reports which have been described as making a contribution to the process of constitutional reform and change.

What does it mean to decriminalise drugs?

