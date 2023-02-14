Funeral details announced for victims of Galway pier tragedy 

The funerals of two of the three youths who were killed in a crash when their car went into the water in Galway will take place in the same church on successive days this week, whilst the ashes of the other victim will be interred in a cemetery on Friday.

John Keenan Sammon, aged 16, Wojcieck Panek, 17, and Christy Stokes, 19, died after their car entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Mr Keenan Sammon and Mr Stokes, who both lived in Headford Road in Galway, will be laid to rest at Rahoon cemetery on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The requiem mass for Mr Keenan Sammon will take place at 11am on Wednesday at the Church of the Resurrection, Ballinfoyle, with the funeral of his close friend Christy Stokes following in the same church at noon on Thursday.

A funeral notice of the third crash, victim Wojciech Panek of Graiguenamanagh, Co Kilkenny, was listed today. The 17-year-old is survived by his parents Grzegoz and Katarzyna, his brother, Kamil, and sister, Viktoria. It says that Wojciech will be "sadly missed by his heartbroken family and friends."

Internment of his ashes will take place on Friday at 2pm in Calvary Cemetery, Graiguenamanagh in Kilkenny. Friends have described Wojciech as a "kind hearted boy". He was doing a block laying course in Galway at the time of his death.

Both Mr Keenan Sammon and Mr Stokes were "exceptional" young men, according to trainers at the Olympic Boxing Club in Galway where they were valued members.

The lane leading to Menlo Pier in Galway where a car entered the water. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Galway Boxing county secretary Sean Clancy told RTÉ that Olympic boxing club had shown great strength when the tragedy struck.

The club not only offered support to the families of the deceased but managed to get their members through the Connacht Championship which took place last weekend.

“To be able to prepare their boxers and get them ready for championships and get them into the ring and kind of do it in a respectful way is a credit to everyone involved in the club.

"I know how good these coaches are in the Olympics to their boxers. How they hold themselves when there’s so much pain.

"The deaths of these young men is tragic. But somehow they keep going for the sake of all these young boxers.”

'Great lads'

Paul Hynes of Ballinfoyle Youth Project in Galway said Mr Keenan Sammon and Mr Stokes were “fantastic young lads."

“I can’t emphasise enough that they were great lads and there’s a lot of love and care that went in to their lives. People are rallying around as much as they can to support the families.”

Meanwhile, gardaí have appealed to members of the public who may have witnessed the boys driving around in a blue Peugeot prior to the accident to contact them.

The car had the registration 08-D-128940. Gardaí would like to speak to members of the public who were in the vicinity of Menlo and Pier Headford Road between 1.40am and 2.40am last Saturday to contact them.

The car in which they were travelling went into the water at around 2.40am on Saturday. Gardaí are due to interview the occupants of the car who raised the alarm after the Peugeot entered the water. It is understood that gardaí courageously risked their own lives in an effort to save the teenagers.

Tragically, although the car entered a relatively shallow area the men were trapped in the vehicle. Gardaí and the emergency services rushed to the scene.

Mr Keenan Sammon and Mr Panek had passed away but Mr Stokes was still alive but died later that day in University Hospital Galway.

The scene of the crash at Menlo Pier was preserved for a technical examination. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Galway Garda station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.