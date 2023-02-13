'Chronic underinvestment' in Mid West as UL hospitals created only 61 posts last year

University Maternity Hospital Limerick was one of only five hospitals in Ireland to experience a reduction in staff numbers in acute services last year, with 265 full/whole-time equivalent posts in December 2022 compared to 274 posts a year earlier.
The Clare TD said that he would be raising these figures with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during Leader’s Questions on Tuesday, and that the statistics are at odds with comments made by the health minister regarding resources at the UL Hospital Group.
“UHL has been the most overcrowded hospital in the country for the past seven years, with a record 18,028 patients waiting on trolleys and on wards in 2022,” Mr McNamara said.