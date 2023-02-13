Defence Forces to spend €140k on branded merchandise including phone PopSockets 

Defence Forces to spend €140k on branded merchandise including phone PopSockets 

PopSockets are attachments that stick to the back of a mobile phone to give the user a better grip when using the device.

Mon, 13 Feb, 2023 - 13:06
Darragh Mc Donagh

The Irish Defence Forces are set to spend €140,000 on branded merchandise, including silicone wristbands, insulated coffee cups, mobile phone PopSockets, and shopping trolley tokens.

The goods — which also include protein shakers, leather notebooks and a range of clothing — will feature the military logo and slogans including “BE MORE” and “Strengthen the Nation”, according to newly published tender documents.

A selection of branded stationery is also being sought by the Defence Forces as part of the tender, including metallic pens, notebooks with sticky tabs, and pencil cases containing pencils, rulers and erasers.

A tendering process for the branded merchandise will close for submissions on February 27. Separate contracts will be awarded for clothing, stationery, accessories and miscellaneous items.

The branded clothing products will include beanie hats, T-shirts, unisex hoodies, and neck scarves or snoods available in both black and camouflage colours.

Accessories include silicone wristbands, which will have embossed or printed lettering reading “BE MORE” or “Strengthen the Nation”. The quantity required is not provided, but the Defence Forces have sought quotations for orders of up to 4,501.

Quotations for similar quantities of branded PopSockets have also been sought under the tender. These are attachments that stick to the back of a mobile phone to give the user a better grip when using the device.

Other items that will be procured under the tender include drawstring bags, umbrellas, and tokens that can be used instead of €1 or €2 coins in supermarket shopping trolleys. 

These should be made from a durable, non-plastic material and come with a clip and a keyring, according to the tender documents.

Water bottles with sports caps and a capacity of between 600ml and 750ml will also bear the Defence Forces logo and slogans, along with insulated coffee cups, “keep-cool” water containers, and protein shakers.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Navy cuts are another blow

More in this section

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Wexford teen Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Wexford teen
Tributes to ‘encyclopaedic’ co-producer of ‘Banshees’ on his death aged 57 Tributes to ‘encyclopaedic’ co-producer of ‘Banshees’ on his death aged 57
Ballyhale Shamrocks v St Thomas - AIB GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final Member of Defence Forces dies in Spain
Organisation: Defence Forces
<p> The lane leading to Menlo Pier in Galway where a car enterd the water. Picture: Hany Marzouk</p>

Gardaí continue to appeal for information into 'horrible tragedy' in Galway

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.267 s