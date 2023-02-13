Gardaí continue to appeal for information into 'horrible tragedy' in Galway

A chief superintendent who is leading the Garda investigation into the deaths of three teenagers whose car went into the water in Galway city has said that every effort was made to save them.

John Keenan, aged 16, Wojcieck Panek, 17, and Christy Stokes, 19, died after their car entered the River Corrib at Menlo Pier in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Chief Supt Gerry Roche told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that the alarm was raised by a number of people on the pier who witnessed the accident.

Chief Supt Roche said: “It’s only a mile or two miles outside the city, so they [gardaí] were able to respond very quickly, and they got there within a short time. But they found the car had entered the water and the three young men were still trapped inside.

"So, they immediately entered the water and went under the water as well, to try to get them out. Within minutes the other first responders, the ambulance crews and the fire brigade, arrived and they were able to pull the car to a place where they were able to actually recover the three young men. But unfortunately, all three have since passed away.”

Chief Supt Roche also appealed to members of the public who may have information on the blue Peugeot the teenagers were travelling in to contact gardaí. The car has the registration 08-D-128940 and gardaí would like to speak to people who were in the vicinity of Menlo and Pier Headford Road between 1.40am and 2.40am last Saturday to contact them.

Chief Supt Roche added that the three teens who passed away were in area shops in the hours before tragedy struck.

“We do know that they were in shops earlier that night. That car but also another car was also up and down to the shops. Typical behaviour of young people.”

The Irish Examiner reported on Sunday that gardaí are to interview a number of young women who witnessed a tragic accident. They were in a second car and are understood to have seen the other car flip into the water.

Tributes

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Cllr Frank Fahy — who grew up in the house nearest the pier — said that he had never known a tragedy of this nature to occur in the area.

“It is a very horrible tragedy. We have never had anything like this happen before. My condolences go out to the family of the deceased.”

Mr Panek was a Polish national who primarily lived in Limerick. He had recently moved to Galway to do a block laying course and was living in rental accommodation. Both Mr Panek and Mr Keenan did not survive the crash. Mr Stokes was treated at University Hospital Galway where he passed away later on Saturday.

Tributes poured in to the young men over the weekend. Secretary of Olympic Boxing Club in Galway John Mongan said that Mr Keenan joined the club when he was just 10-years-old.

“John was a lovely kid. Our hearts are broken over John. He was very decent. It was easy to get on with him."

Emergency service at the scene at Menlo Pier in Galway city. Picture: Hany Marzouk

Mr Mongan said that Mr Keenan was involved in a winning bout in the county championships just two weekends ago.

“The following Sunday in Castlerea, he boxed again and was beaten. But he was gracious about it. He was in the club again on Wednesday training and he shook it [the loss] off. He was looking forward to the next tournament."

Mr Stokes had also trained at the boxing club and was very well thought of by both trainers and members. Mr Mongan said the 19-year-old had taken time out of training and only recently returned to the club.

“Christopher was with us a few years back and he took time out as young lads do. And then I passed him (recently) and he said he wanted to rejoin. I told Christy to come back. He was getting ready with the guys for the next tournament coming up.”

A minute’s silence was observed in memory of both men at the Connacht Boxing Championship on Saturday.

Galway Amateur Boxing Association also paid tribute to the “exceptional young men”.

“Both young men were well loved members of Olympic BC and were honoured with a moments silence at the Championships. Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, coaches and club mates.” The scene of the crash at Menlo Pier was preserved for a technical examination. Funeral arrangements have as yet to be annouced for the men.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who has information that can assist with this investigation to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.