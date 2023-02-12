Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Wexford teen

Gardaí concerned for safety of missing Wexford teen

Have you seen Clodagh Hempenstall? Picture: An Garda Síochána

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 22:54
Michelle McGlynn

Gardaí are appealing for the public's assistance tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenage girl.

Clodagh Hempenstall, 14, is missing from her home in Gorey, Co Wexford since Friday morning, February 10.

She is described as being approx. 5'2", of slim build with long brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Clodagh was wearing her school uniform.

Gardaí and Clodagh's family are concerned for her safety.

Anyone with information on Clodagh’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 942 1222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

