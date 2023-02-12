Dublin and Cork top list of new Lotto millionaires

In the past three years, Cork has seen 10 separate millionaires created as part of the Lotto game. Picture: Denis Minihane

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 13:46
Greg Murphy

Dublin has topped the list of Lotto wins since 2020, with Cork coming in second place.

The National Lottery has created 102 new millionaires since 2020, with more than 1,100 players seeing a share of upwards of €470m in prizes.

According to the high-tier prize report, more than €68m of that prize money has been paid out to 275 players in Dublin, 22 of whom took home prizes in excess of €1m.

The report captured all draw-based wins higher than €15,000 and €10,000 for online wins between January 2020 and January 2023.

In the last three years, Cork has seen 10 separate millionaires created as part of the Lotto game, while Galway and Mayo have six each.

Mayo's biggest winners include a €19.06m record-breaking jackpot, claimed by a family syndicate in January 2021.

Online players continued to win big since 2020 with 194 players taking home more than €95m in high-tier prizes.

These include 17 new millionaires with a Dublin-based player scooping the biggest prize of €49.5m EuroMillions in July 2020.

In 2023 alone, four new millionaires have come from the Lotto game with a Limerick syndicate claiming €11.1m.

Wednesday's jackpot is heading to €4.5m after rolling over from Saturday night's €3.9m draw.

Cork teachers who won €500k EuroMillions prize pay tribute to deceased syndicate member 

Search for missing 87-year-old Carlow woman stood down

