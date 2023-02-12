Garda appeal for information over missing 87-year-old woman

Garda appeal for information over missing 87-year-old woman

Sheila Rice was last seen near Athy Road in the town shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Sun, 12 Feb, 2023 - 10:00

Gardaí in Carlow are searching for an 87-year-old woman who has gone missing.

Sheila Rice was last seen near Athy Road in the town shortly before 4pm on Saturday.

Sheila is described as 5ft 3in tall, with grey hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing black trousers; a grey, sleeveless top; a green jumper; and black shoes.

Gardaí and her family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Three teens dead after car enters water at pier in Galway Three teens dead after car enters water at pier in Galway
Estate agent giving house keys to customer and sign agreement in office. Renters urged to claim €500 tax relief as soon as possible
Police stock Security alert disrupts crowds leaving President's Cup match in Derry
Garda appeal for information over missing 87-year-old woman

'Every day is like the 14th of February': Anniversary vigil held for victims of Stardust tragedy

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.266 s