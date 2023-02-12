Garda appeal for information over missing 87-year-old woman

Gardaí in Carlow are searching for an 87-year-old woman who has gone missing.
Sheila Rice was last seen near Athy Road in the town shortly before 4pm on Saturday.
Sheila is described as 5ft 3in tall, with grey hair, and blue eyes.
When last seen, she was wearing black trousers; a grey, sleeveless top; a green jumper; and black shoes.
Gardaí and her family are concerned for her well-being.
Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station 059 913 6620 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.