PSNI attend 'suspicious object' outside Brandywell stadium

The PSNI have issued a security alert after the discovery of a 'suspicious object' outside the Ryan McBride Brandywell stadium in Derry.

The stadium was hosting a match on Friday evening between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers which saw President Michael D Higgins and British Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris in attendance.

An announcement was made over the public address system at the stadium that a portion of the road outside the ground was closed - Lone Moor Road, at the Brandywell roundabout.

Fans were asked to avoid the area when exiting the stadium.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said the alert was causing "significant disruption for local residents and those travelling from tonight's match".

"Elderly residents and children have had their night turned upside down as police attempt to make the area safe," Mr Eastwood said.

"It is particularly frustrating that local people and Derry City fans are experiencing this disruption as President Higgins visits for this evening's President's Cup match."

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are currently at the scene of a security alert in the Celtic Court area of Derry/Londonderry following the discovery of a suspicious object this evening,

"Motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area at present. A further update will be provided in due course.”

A PSNI helicopter could be seen circling over the ground.