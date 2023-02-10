Cryptocurrencies and housing among financial interests of young people, survey finds

Cryptocurrencies and housing among financial interests of young people, survey finds

Four in 10 young people learn about money from social media.

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 17:41
Niamh Griffin

Cryptocurrencies, investments and housing are among the financial interests of young people identified in a new survey, which also found four in 10 learn about money from social media.

Mobile apps are the most popular way to track finances among people aged between 12 and 20, with 96% saying talking about money is important.

The survey, carried out by Mabs, the money advice and budgeting service, also found more than 80% of young people shop online.

“It is clear from the survey’s findings that young people are engaging with personal financial services from an early age, with mobile apps and social media playing a key role in this engagement,” Mabs found.

“Young people are also interested in a variety of money management topics, including investing, taxes, cryptocurrencies, housing, and funding for third-level education.” 

They also expressed interest in NFTs (non-fungible tokens) and e-currencies.

More than 1,400 people, 86% aged between 15 and 17, responded across 13 counties during Global Money Week 2022.

A question on sources of information about money allowed for multiple responses. Some 40% learn about money via social media but 85% said parents or family members educate them. Schools were selected by 69%.

“The importance of education on money matters taking place in the home environment can have a significant impact on long-term financial wellbeing,” Mabs found.

Mabs, which coordinates Global Money Week, welcomed interactions with schools around financial education, and would like to see this increase.

Read More

Teaching to resume on MTU's Cork campuses following ransomware attack

More in this section

Applicant filling in company application form document applying for job, or registering claim for health insurance Laya to increase prices by 4.4% from April
Organ donation legislation DUP under mounting pressure to drop Assembly veto to let organ donor law pass
Inquest into death of Darren Lacken Inquest finds celebrity hairstylist Darren Lacken died from cocaine overdose
#HousingCryptocurrenciesSocial MediaOrganisation: MABS
<p>Storm Emma/Beast from the East saw heavy snowfall across Ireland in February and March of 2018. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie</p>

Q&A: What is a Sudden Stratospheric Warning and how will it affect Irish weather?

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.24 s