Laya to increase prices by 4.4% from April

Laya have become the latest company to increase costs due to demand.

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 15:31
David Kent

Laya Healthcare have become the latest health insurer to announce price increases, raising the cost of premiums by 4.4% from April 1.

The company says this will be the equivalent of €55 annnally.

Managing director Dónal Clancy noted it was the first time in two years that Laya had introduced a price increase.

He explained: "This comes after a sustained period of price stability in recent years, largely driven by prudent claim cost management and Covid-19 related disruption in the health system. 

"We regularly review our products and prices to ensure that we’re providing great value and an exceptional customer experience to our members, giving them access to more hospitals, consultants and urgent care. 

To ensure we’re serving the current and future healthcare needs of our members, our pricing needs to meet the rising cost of healthcare that we’re seeing across the board. 

He continued: "Medical inflation remains high — around 8.5% — and this is being compounded by a significant acceleration in the cost of delivering healthcare, notably energy and staffing costs, and pent-up demand for healthcare following Covid-related delays. 

"While better medical practices, high-spec technology and improved treatments are all translating into better patient outcomes, they continue to drive medical costs higher, which in turn is having a sustained impact on premiums”, Mr Clancy concluded.

Last month, Vhi confirmed they were increasing prices by 4.1% from March.

The company put the increase down to the rising demand for healthcare and the rising costs of providing healthcare to customers.

'No place for violent extremism', says new #IrelandForAll coalition

