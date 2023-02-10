DUP under mounting pressure to drop Assembly veto to let organ donor law pass

The DUP is facing mounting calls to drop its block on the Stormont Assembly sitting so that a stalled organ donation law can be implemented in Northern Ireland.

The planned law, named after six-year-old Belfast boy Daithi MacGabhann, who is waiting a heart transplant, has become a touchstone issue in the political debate around the powersharing impasse at Stormont.

However, DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson reiterated on Friday that his party would not return to Stormont unless issues of concern around the Northern Ireland Protocol are resolved and accused the UK Government of using the issue as “blackmail”.

In addition, Stormont Speaker Alex Maskey has written to all MLAs to inform them that the regulations to allow the Assembly the implement the legislation at a single sitting have not currently been laid.

The opt-out donation system was passed by MLAs last year but the secondary legislation required to implement it cannot be approved in the Assembly due to the current political stalemate.

Seph Ni Mheallain with her six-year-old son Daithi MacGabhann at Hillsborough Castle for a meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (Liam McBurney/PA)

The DUP is preventing the functioning of both the Assembly and the ministerial executive in protest at the post-Brexit protocol.

Only the Assembly would need to be up and running to pass the regulations required to implement the opt-out organ donation system.

Daithi underwent another heart procedure in England this week.

On Friday, his father Mairtin MacGabhann implored the region’s politicians to do all they could to get the law implemented.

“We’ve just got this get this done. Come on,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“Daithi deserves it. The organ donation and transplantation community deserve it.

“I’ve said it before, it’s much more than Daithi’s Law, it’s the beacon of hope.

“It’s the hope that the transplantation and organ donation community here, we just need a wee bit of hope at the moment.”

On Thursday, former DUP first minister Paul Givan said the party would meet on Monday to consider its position.

The issue is expected to come to a head next week as Sinn Féin has initiated a motion to recall the Assembly in an attempt to get a new Speaker elected.

The recall petition submitted by party vice president Michelle O’Neill also calls on MLAs to debate whether the Assembly should support the commencement of the opt-out legislation.

Several previous recalls of the Assembly have all ended in failure due to the DUP’s stance on preventing the election of a Speaker.

“We’ll be having a group meeting on Monday morning and we’ll take a position as to the approach that we take,” Mr Givan told the BBC’s The View programme.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, has urged Westminister to deal with the organ donation legislation (Brian Lawless/PA)

But party leader Donaldson said on Friday that the issue could be dealt with at Westminster with an amendment he has introduced to the Executive Formation Bill.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has raised concerns that this route would take longer and might prove difficult. It is unclear whether the scope of the Executive Formation Bill would be wide enough to permit the addition of such an amendment.

Donaldson said: “The Government has had more than two years to deal with the protocol.

“The fact that the imposition of the protocol has caused the collapse of devolved government was entirely predictable.

“There will be no return to devolved government until the protocol is dealt with decisively and we have arrangements that unionists, as well as nationalists, can support.

“Parliament is sovereign and has responsibility for Northern Ireland in the absence of devolution.

“I have written to the Secretary of State and indicated I will table an amendment in Westminster on February 22 to enable the completion of Daithi’s Law by the springtime as originally planned.”

The opt-out system would mean people in Northern Ireland would be presumed to be donors, unless they take a decision to opt out. It is being implemented to increase donation rates in the region.

While the Government has been urged to pass the legislation at Westminster, Mr Heaton-Harris wrote to all the Stormont parties on Thursday insisting the return of the Assembly was the “quickest, most straightforward” path to pass the law.

He told politicians in a letter that they could progress the legislation in a single Assembly sitting by electing a Speaker, and without the need to nominate a First Minister and deputy First Minister and reform the executive.