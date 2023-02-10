Recall of Amazon toy issued over fears it could cause 'internal obstruction'

A number of parents in the Republic of Ireland have been notified of a product recall relating to a popular Amazon toy capable of causing severe health implications for children.

The safety alert was issued by the Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission who identified my Hodo Magnetic Balls as a potential threat for children.

Concern has been raised over the safety of the toy, with professionals concluding that it has the potential to cause "internal obstruction and/or perforation".

The notice stated: “The risk associated with the product is that of Injuries. If a child swallows two or more magnets with a magnetic flux above the permitted limit, the magnets may attract each other and cause internal obstruction and/or perforation.”

The product’s brand name is myHydo and the model type/model number is Magnetkugeln bunt 5 mm.

The product was sold on Amazon to a number of consumers in Ireland.

Those that have purchased the toy are advised to stop their child using it and ensure the product is kept well out of reach of children to avoid injury.

It added: "You may wish to contact Amazon to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on the platform."