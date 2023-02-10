Recall of Amazon toy issued over fears it could cause 'internal obstruction'

Recall of Amazon toy issued over fears it could cause 'internal obstruction'

Concern has been raised over the safety of the toy, with professionals concluding that it has the potential to cause "internal obstruction and/or perforation".

Fri, 10 Feb, 2023 - 14:11
Mairead Sheehy

A number of parents in the Republic of Ireland have been notified of a product recall relating to a popular Amazon toy capable of causing severe health implications for children.

The safety alert was issued by the Competitions and Consumer Protection Commission who identified my Hodo Magnetic Balls as a potential threat for children.

Concern has been raised over the safety of the toy, with professionals concluding that it has the potential to cause "internal obstruction and/or perforation".

The notice stated: “The risk associated with the product is that of Injuries. If a child swallows two or more magnets with a magnetic flux above the permitted limit, the magnets may attract each other and cause internal obstruction and/or perforation.” 

The product’s brand name is myHydo and the model type/model number is Magnetkugeln bunt 5 mm.

The product was sold on Amazon to a number of consumers in Ireland.

Those that have purchased the toy are advised to stop their child using it and ensure the product is kept well out of reach of children to avoid injury.

It added: "You may wish to contact Amazon to see if there are any remedies available to you. This can be done via your user account on the platform."

More in this section

Organ donation legislation DUP under mounting pressure to drop Assembly veto to let organ donor law pass
Inquest into death of Darren Lacken Inquest finds celebrity hairstylist Darren Lacken died from cocaine overdose
Aeroplane stock State urged to rethink policies that restrict access to asylum
#Consumer AffairsOrganisation: Amazon
<p>Laya have become the latest company to increase costs due to demand.</p>

Laya to increase prices by 4.4% from April

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.243 s