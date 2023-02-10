FSAI inspectors spotted live rat during visit to takeaway

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued four enforcement orders in January, including one to a business after a live rat was found during an inspection.

Two businesses were ordered to close temporarily, while two prohibition orders were also served for breaches of the food safety laws set out by the FSAI.

Happy Valley Chinese Takeaway, 3 Main Street, Duleek in Meath was instructed to close by inspectors due to a lack of "adequate procedures to control pests".

During the inspection, a live rodent was seen in the takeaway's kitchen.

The order reads: "Evidence of rodent activity may pose a risk of exposed food and food surfaces becoming contaminated with pathogenic bacteria which may render foodstuffs unsafe resulting in a risk to health."

The takeaway closed on January 23 and reopened on January 26.

Spiceland in Ballyraine, Letterkenny, Co Donegal, was also served with a closure order due to what the FSAI described as an "immediate and grave danger to public health". The order further stated:

Mouse droppings were found in the retail, storage and delivery areas of the shop.

"There was evidence of damage by mice to food and food packaging on the premises."

The business closed on January 31 and has not yet reopened.

One prohibition order was served on World of Spices, 12 Talbot Street, Dublin 1, due to the storage of 'Deshi Sweets' in plastic containers — meaning that there were errors in traceability and allergen information.

FSAI chief Pamela Byrne said most premises inspected have adequate procedures — but some had problems with infestation by rodents and other pests. File picture: Shane O'Neill

Finally, the premises occupied by Antanas Damarodas at Lacken, Latton, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan was hit with an enforcement order in relation to meat storage and traceability issues.

FSAI chief executive Pamela Byrne said: "While the majority of these inspected have adequate procedures in place, the fact that Environmental Health Officers continue to find incidents of rodents and pest infestations in some food businesses highlights that a food safety management system is not working."