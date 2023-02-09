Microsoft to cut jobs in Ireland as part of global move

A reported 120 jobs are to be lost in Ireland as part of Microsoft's global workforce being cut by 5%.

The tech company has significant operations in Ireland, employing 3,500 people at its office bases in Carmanhall and Leopardstown.

Staff there were informed of the cuts this morning.

Confirming the worldwide cuts in January, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella cautioned the tech industry is going through a period of slowdown and will need to adjust.

“During the pandemic there was rapid acceleration. I think we’re going to go through a phase today where there is some amount of normalization in demand,” Nadella said in an interview at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“We will have to do more with less — we will have to show our own productivity gains with our own technology.”

Microsoft is among many tech companies to cut their workforce in recent weeks and months.

Amazon is set to begin a round of layoffs ultimately affecting more than 18,000 employees in the largest job cull in its history, while Facebook parent Meta announced widespread job cuts last year.

Meanwhile, Twitter has slashed about half its workforce.

Corporate cloud-software maker Salesforce laid off about 10% of its workers earlier this year, while Stripe has also implemented cuts.