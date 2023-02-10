UN committee raises 'serious concern' at Ireland's 'inadequate' child mental health services

The UN Child Rights Committee (CRC) has said it is “seriously concerned” by Ireland’s lack of and “inadequate” mental health services for children, noting that some children are waiting over a year to be seen.

In new findings, published yesterday, the CRC called for a significant increase in resources to be introduced “in a timely manner” to combat the issue.

The committee also raised serious concerns that children with mental health issues in Ireland are being placed in adult psychiatric units, recommending an outright ban on the practice.

The CRC said despite previous recommendations, there has been insufficient progress in adopting a Traveller and Roma mental health action plan, despite racism and discrimination having the “most detrimental” impact on the mental health of children of ethnic minority groups.

The committee recommended a strengthening of the National Suicide Prevention Strategy and other efforts to prevent suicide and self-harming behaviours among children, especially within the Roma and Traveller community.

The CRC said it “remains seriously concerned” by the large number of children living in poverty, food insecurity, and homelessness in Ireland and called for an adequate standard of living across the board by increasing social benefits to reflect the rising cost of living.

In terms of education, the committee called for an integration of age-appropriate and evidence-based education on sexual and reproductive health at all levels of education, which would include education on gender equality, sexual diversity, sexual and reproductive health rights, responsible sexual behaviour, and violence prevention.

The committee raised concerns at the “persistent barriers” faced by children in disadvantaged situations and groups including Traveller and asylum-seeking children to access quality education and highlighted “racist and negative stereotypes” against migrant and ethnic minority communities in curricula that “perpetuate” discrimination.

The committee welcomed the establishment of the Anti-Racism Committee but said it remained concerned by “persistent discrimination against children of minority groups and those in disadvantaged situations".

In an effort to strengthen measures to eliminate discrimination, the committee also requested the State to launch, without delay, the national action plan against racism, while also calling for systematic training on children’s protection from discrimination for law enforcement officials and other professionals working with children.

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said he would examine the observations with a view to addressing them 'to the greatest possible extent' in the National Policy Framework for Children and Young People 2023-2028. Picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins Photos

The committee said it remains “seriously concerned” about the low age of criminal responsibility in Ireland and recommended the minimum age of criminal responsibility be risen to at least 14 years of age while also ensuring children below the age of 18 are not prosecuted as adult offenders, without exception.

The CRC noted “with deep concern” the barriers faced by some groups of children in accessing birth registration and the restrictive legislative framework for obtaining Irish nationality.

It recommended simplifying documentation requirements for children of minority groups, asylum-seeking and migrant children, and children without a regular residence status.

The committee said it is concerned by the “high prevalence” of violence against children, including sexual exploitation, online violence and bullying, as well as the low rates of reporting, prosecution, and conviction.

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said: “I welcome these observations and I will be examining them in detail, along with colleagues right across Government, with a view to addressing them to the greatest possible extent in the forthcoming new National Policy Framework for Children and Young People 2023-2028.”