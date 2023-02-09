Children could get stem cell transplants in new Children’s Hospital instead of going to UK

The health watchdog has recommended children with rare diseases requiring bone marrow transplants who are currently sent to the UK could be treated in the new Children’s Hospital instead.
The Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) found recruitment of specialised staff including nurses is needed to deal with the extra numbers. The hospital is not expected to open until late 2024 with speculation this week this may run into 2025.
Children with certain rare, inherited conditions who require this procedure, also known as stem cell transplants, typically spend between two and six months in the UK. Up to now this was funded by the EU Treatment Abroad Scheme.
The HSE already offers this, also known as haematopoietic stem cell transplantation, to children with some conditions including leukaemia in CHI at Crumlin. On average 31 procedures are done annually.
Hiqa Deputy CEO and Director of Health Technology Assessment, Dr Máirín Ryan, said having a transplant is already “incredibly stressful” for families.
“The need to travel abroad increases the stress further,” she said. “This means that families are separated from one another for long periods. Our assessment found that repatriation of stem cell transplants to Ireland would reduce the financial, logistical and emotional burden that these families face.”
Hiqa found this would “potentially double” the procedures. They estimated “on average, the HSE would have sufficient bed capacity to accommodate the patients currently treated in the UK" based on the higher number of dedicated transplant beds planned for the new hospital.