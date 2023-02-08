'Unexpected' demand means an additional 4,385 ambulance staff needed

The National Ambulance Service needs an additional 4,385 full-time staff between now and 2031 to cater for an “unexpected” rise in demand — more than double the current staffing levels.

NAS points to the impact of the pandemic, particularly on elderly people, with many older patients requiring more help than people of a similar age in pre-Covid times.

“The NAS has identified an urgent need to recruit additional staff as, currently, recruitment efforts are being surpassed by service demand,” a spokesman said.

“The scale of growth in demand is unprecedented and unexpected with a 14% growth since 2019, the last year from which we can develop reliable calculations that have not been skewed by the impact of Covid-19. This is a significant jump on the growth rate prior to 2019, which was about 3% per year.”

By 2051 the number of people aged over 65 in Ireland is expected to hit almost 1.6m.

“An increase in life expectancy is a major public health achievement, but it presents both opportunities and challenges,” the spokesman said.

“Although people are living longer, it is with a higher incidence of chronic disease, resulting in older persons experiencing a reactive provision of care, often requiring frequent hospital admissions.”

The need for extra staff is also driven by Sláintecare plans to treat more people at home instead of hospitals where it is safe to do so.

There are currently around 2,000 staff including 1,900 paramedics, emergency dispatchers, critical care nurses and other emergency roles employed.

“As the NAS moves to treat more patients over the phone or in their homes, the diversity of roles will continue to grow and include Physiotherapists, Occupational Therapists and Mental Health Nurses,” the spokesman said.

He said the NAS draft Strategic Plan 2022 – 2031 was endorsed by the HSE board and is now with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly for review.

The service “for the most part” trains paramedics through NAS College and in-service training, he said.

The only Irish degree course for paramedics saw 22 students graduate from University College Cork in October, with almost 300 more students now enrolled in the course.

A Bachelor of Science degree in Paramedic Studies is delivered in conjunction with University College Cork over three NAS College sites in Tallaght, Ballinasloe, and Tullamore.