Call for climate action as Europe sees third-warmest January on record

Europe experienced its third warmest January on record — a harbinger of things to come in terms of extreme weather, the EU's climate agency has said.

Copernicus Climate Change Service, known as C3S, added that the Antarctic's sea ice extent — which describes the total area covered by some amount of ice — was the lowest ever recorded in January.

It pointed to the record-breaking temperatures in some parts of Europe at the turn of the year, when some European cities saw temperatures climb above 20C in the middle of winter.

Deputy director of C3S, Samantha Burgess, said: "Many of us have witnessed the exceptionally warm temperatures around the turn of the year.

While January 2023 is exceptional, these extreme temperatures remain a tangible indication of the effects of a changing climate for many regions and can be understood as an additional warning of future extreme events.

She added: "It is imperative for global and regional stakeholders to take swift action to mitigate the rise in global temperatures."

As well as Europe, above-average temperatures occurred in the eastern US, Canada, Mexico, and in a southeast-northwest band across western Russia, C3S data shows.

Southern South America, central, northern, and southernmost Africa, and parts of central Asia also experienced warmer-than-average conditions, the service added.

A broad region of well below-average temperatures was found in Siberia, where -62.1C was recorded in Dzhalinda on January 10.

Antarctic sea ice extent reached its lowest value for January in the satellite dataset, at 31% below average, well below the previous record of January 2017, while in the Arctic, sea ice extent was 4% below average, ranking third lowest for January in the satellite data record.

Higher temperatures in Europe did not mean less rain, according to the data.

It was wetter than average in much of Europe, in particular over northern Iberia, Italy, and from the Balkans northward up to Scandinavia, C3S said.

Globally, January 2023 was 0.25C warmer than the 1991 to 2020 average for January, the seventh-warmest recorded jointly with January 2018 and January 2021.

It was just 0.33C cooler than January 2020, the warmest January on record.

C3S warned that European-average temperature anomalies are generally larger and more variable than global anomalies.

The European average temperature for January 2023 was 2.2C above the 1991-2020 average, and the third warmest January in the data record since 1979. It was about 0.45C cooler than January 2020, the warmest January on record.

According to the Paris Agreement of 2015, a temperature rise limit of 1.5C is the number that scientists say is needed to stave off the very worst climate-change fallout.