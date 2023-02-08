'Kilkenny to Kampala' challenge aims to help build first full-size GAA pitch on African continent

Kilkenny hurling and camogie stars Aidan Fogarty (left) and Aoife Prendergast (right) pictured with Sinead Brennan along with local children Ruadhan, 8, and Bobby McDonal, 6, and Finn O' Brien, 8, as they kickstarted the Kilkenny to Kampala Challenge in Nowlan Park.

Wed, 08 Feb, 2023 - 16:57
Mairead Sheehy

A social media skills-based challenge has been launched to raise money to build the first full-size GAA pitch on the African continent.

The Kilkenny to Kampala '#K2KGAAChallenge' is asking social media users to video their best GAA skill and make a donation with the hope of raising funds for Kampala GAA in Uganda. The funds will be used to build a new GAA pitch and provide equipment and meals for children following training in the new Kampala GAA club.

The videos are to be shared with the children in Kampala to help their training and to inspire them to learn new skills. Kilkenny stars Aidan Fogarty and Aoife Prendergast are backing the campaign and have showcased their skills.

The hope is that €20,000 will be raised towards securing the final payment for three acres of land to establish a much-needed GAA training pitch and clubhouse on the outskirts of Kampala. Upon completion, this pitch will be the first full-size GAA pitch on the African continent and the highest altitude GAA pitch in the world, constructed on the banks of Lake Victoria.

The club is inspired by the community spirit that is rife in every GAA club in Ireland, with hopes to replicate that environment overseas, creating a safe and healthy environment for Ugandan children to enjoy themselves.

The fundraising will ensure a kitchen is installed in the clubhouse, where meals will be served after each training session. This will alleviate pressure from parents struggling to make ends meet and provide food for their children.

The Newpark Hotel Kilkenny is backing the campaign and general manager Paul Behan explained: "The #K2KGAAChallenge is the GAA Skills version of the Ice Bucket Challenge, and we want clubs and schools all over the country to get involved."

He added: "The passion these Ugandan children have for playing GAA is wonderful to see, but most are playing in flip-flops as they can’t afford football boots. How can you not get behind something like that and help these children out where possible. I was shocked to discover that the average yearly salary in Uganda is €815, approximately the cost of 15 hurls, so proper GAA equipment is out of their reach. 

"That’s why every euro raised will make a real difference. The joy that these kids have found in Gaelic Games really struck a chord with us at Newpark Hotel, and we want to do what we can to ensure that they have what they need to continue playing."

The hotel is also organising for two 'GAA ambassadors' to visit the area for a training blitz ahead of St Patrick’s Day, eight-time All-Ireland winner Aidan Fogarty is one of those taking part.

"We’re looking forward to working with this new Ugandan GAA Club to show the young players new skills, how to use the equipment, and also to give them help boost their confidence in their GAA skills,” he said.

Anyone who wants to get involved is encouraged showcase their GAA skills in a short video clip online, nominate three people to undertake the challenge and use the hashtag #K2KGAAChallenge To donate see iDonate.ie.

