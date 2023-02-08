Fresh appeal on 25th anniversary of disappearance of Fiona Sinnott

Gardaí in Wexford have issued a renewed appeal for answers on the anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott, who was last seen on February 8, 1998.

Today marks 25 years since the last sighting of the Wexford woman, who vanished after spending time in the pub with friends.

Gardaí believe there are people in Broadway, Co Wexford with vital information on Fiona’s situation, who may be in a position to come forward at this time.

Fiona was the mother of an infant daughter and at the time of her disappearance, residing in Ballyhitt, Broadway, Co. Wexford.

She was socialising with friends in Butler’s Pub in Broadway which she left at midnight, never to be seen again.

A motorist reported seeing a male and female on the roadway near Kisha Cross, Broadway, at around midnight, on the night of her disappearance.

There were also reports of two males in their late teens/early 20s standing by in close proximity.

While neither of these four people have ever made themselves known to the public, Gardaí are anxious to obtain information from them, or anybody with information who did not come forward at the time.

In 2005, Gardaí arrested and detained a male on suspicion of the murder of Fiona Sinnott.

Gardaí also arrested five others, three women and two men, who were detained in connection with the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Fiona.

No person has been charged in connection with this investigation to date.

Regular appeals have been made on the anniversary of Fiona’s disappearance, in the family's quest to uncover the truth, including direct appeals such as a Crimecall Appeal in February 2017 and a follow-up appeal in April 2017.

Each time, Gardaí have reported receiving contact from the public in relation to the ongoing investigation.

Gardaí are pleading with anyone who has information in relation to the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott to come forward, and put the case to rest following 25 years of hardship for her family.

Anyone with information or who can assist with the investigation into the disappearance and murder of Fiona Sinnott is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111, any garda Station or any member of An Garda Síochána.