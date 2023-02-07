Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects

Two men arrested over Natalie McNally murder no longer considered suspects

Friends, family members and supporters of murder victim Natalie McNally Picture: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 18:18
Rebecca Black, PA

Two men arrested by police investigating the murder of Natalie McNally in Co Armagh are no longer considered as suspects.

Ms McNally, 32, who was 15 weeks pregnant, was stabbed at her home in Silverwood Green, Lurgan, on the night of December 18.

Stephen McCullagh, 32, was remanded in custody after appearing before a district judge last Thursday charged with her murder.

On Tuesday police said two men, aged 32 and 46, who had been arrested in the investigation have been released unconditionally.

A spokesperson said the two men are no longer considered to be suspects in the case.

Last week the McNally family said in a statement that they wanted to grieve privately after “opening our home and our hearts” for the past six weeks.

They said information remains key in the investigation and they continued to call for information to be brought forward to the PSNI or Crimestoppers.

More in this section

Grocery Shopping With Reusable Shopping Bag At Supermarket Record inflation could see households face extra €1,159 annual shopping bill
Irish Rail considering installing vending machines on trains  Irish Rail considering installing vending machines on trains 
Blue lobster Rare blue lobster catch in Belfast Lough ‘two million to one shot’, says skipper
<p>Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) Adjudicator, Hugh Lonsdale, said that Sandra Varian would have had her probationary period extended if she had not been going on maternity leave and this would have been an opportunity to convert some of the business in the pipeline and develop new business in the new year.</p>

Publisher of site that 'supports mothers' discriminated against pregnant employee, rules WRC

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.225 s