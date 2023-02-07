Q&A: The nursing home charges controversy explained

Where did this all start?

The 1970 Health Act made in-patient services and long-stay nursing home care free to all people with medical cards.

However, in 1976, health boards “illegally” withdrew medical cards from those in long-term care and this continued until the mid-2000s.

In 2004, an attempt to provide a retrospective lawful basis for practice of charging medical card holders for public nursing home care was made through the Health Amendment Bill. However, then president Mary McAleese referred the controversial Bill to the Supreme Court, which in turn found it to be unconstitutional.

This resulted in the establishment of the Health Repayment Scheme (HRS) to repay people in public nursing homes who were illegally charged.

What has sparked the most recent controversy?

While the HRS covered those who were resident in public nursing homes, it did not include people who were in private homes.

Allegations have now come to light that the State over many years has pursued a deliberate policy of denying refunds to patients. This strategy, which forced some to pursue legal action in order to be given a refund, was adopted to minimise the cost to the State, which could have amounted to up to €12bn.

It is claimed those who did have the resources to take legal action received out-of-court settlements.

What has been the Government's response?

So far, the Government has both tried to distance itself from the controversy, but also defend the legal strategy that was adopted over many years.

Immediately after documents obtained by whistleblower Shane Corr were published by the Mail on Sunday, a Government spokesperson said the legal strategy had been "misrepresented".

"The strategy was to defend the cases relating to private nursing homes on several grounds, in particular, that medical card holders did not have an unqualified entitlement to free private nursing home care."

Meanwhile in the Dáil, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said while there was a "responsibility to do what is right and just" in terms of redress, there was also a responsibility to protect the taxpayer.

He warned spending too much of current department budgets on "fixing the problems of the past" would have consequences.

What has the Attorney General said on the matter?

Following on from the controversy, the Government asked Attorney General Rossa Fanning to examine the issue and report back. His report was published on Monday evening.

Mr Fanning concluded the legal advice furnished in respect of the litigation concerning charges levied for private nursing home care was sound, accurate and appropriate. He found there was and is a bona fide legal defence to these cases.

The AG also pointed out the public interest is the only interest the State can have regard to, and this must include consideration of the interests of taxpayers and those dependent on public services today, as well as claims relating to the past.

He has said the Department of Health acted prudently in settling claims involving care in private nursing homes rather than risking an adverse outcome in a test case, which could have provoked many more historic cases, with a very substantial potential exposure for the taxpayer.

What next?

The Ministers for Health and Social Protection will consider the report and revert to Government within three months. However, expect more sparks to fly when it is discussed in the Dáil this week.