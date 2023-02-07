Migrant rights group raises concerns at deportation rhetoric

Migrant rights campaigners have raised concerns about a perceived hardening of the State's position on asylum-seekers arriving in Ireland.

Fiona Hurley, chief executive of migrant rights centre Nasc, has warned of a changing tone towards asylum-seekers and cautioned a speeded-up process for applicants may do a disservice to people who genuinely need help.

Ms Hurley said the streamlining of applications for asylum-seekers to ensure they receive decisions within just three weeks fails to put in place “vital safeguards” such as legal advice for applicants.

She also warned the full details of a person's claim for international protection may not be explored in a process that will now be hurried.

We know from our work that survivors of torture or domestic, sexual, and gender-based violence may often not disclose their experiences immediately.

“We also know that the process for someone who is a survivor of torture or sexual violence to receive a referral into a service where they can receive appropriate care and the medico-legal report necessary to support their international protection claim can take months,” she said.

Nasc chief executive Fiona Hurley said newly arriving international protection applicants may find themselves homeless or in 'extremely precarious' accommodation and could be unprepared to apply for legal aid or gather documents that are required as part of their application.

Deportation orders

Some 128 deportation orders have been signed in January 2023, the Department of Justice confirmed. This comes as a number of measures were implemented in November to speed up the process of assessing international protection applications.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said at the weekend: "If you come to our country and you have a right for protection, you will get that certainty. But if you come to our country illegally, you get asked to leave."

The Department of Justice has confirmed a 55% increase in staffing at the International Protection Office (IPO) since 2019, bringing the number of staff from 143 to 221 which they say has resulted in a “substantial increase” in recommendations made by the IPO.

Reforms to the application, interview, and decision-making process have allowed most applicants from safe countries of origin to receive a first-instance decision in less than three months, which the department said was a “significant reduction” from a norm of 17 to 24 months.

Deportation orders were halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic but resumed following the lifting of public health restrictions.

Once a deportation order is signed, the applicant is required to remove themselves from the State.

“Deportation and removal processes are an essential part of any immigration system; it must be acknowledged that those who do not have a legal right to remain in this country must return to their own country, following fair procedure and having gone through all available avenues for appeal,” the department said.

Some 248 people have been confirmed as removed from Ireland under various immigration processes in 2022, the department spokesperson said.

“All applications are examined fully and individually on their merits, including those from countries which are designated as safe countries of origin.

"Overall, the department is working to minimise the timeframe for receiving a decision on an international protection application, giving status to those who are entitled to international protection to rebuild their lives here, while also speedy decisions in respect of those applications are refused."