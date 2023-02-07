Two men arrested and parts of explosive device seized in New IRA probe

Two men arrested and parts of explosive device seized in New IRA probe
Police are investigating the New IRA (Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 07 Feb, 2023 - 11:21
David Young, PA

Two men have been arrested and parts of an explosive device seized in Derry by detectives investigating the activities of the New IRA.

Officers from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit detained the men, aged 38 and 47, under the Terrorism Act in Derry on Tuesday morning.

Both men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101

During the operation, police recovered component parts of an explosive device, a timer power unit, and three pipe bombs, which were declared viable devices.

The PSNI said the items were found in an area of undergrowth in a residential area.

Police said the arrests were part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, including a security alert that took place in the Fahan Street area of Derry on March 14 2022.

A PSNI spokesman said: “We understand the impact our operational activity can cause the local community and want to assure them we seek to plan activity to maximise safety, minimise any disruption, and remain grateful for their continued support.

“I also would ask anyone with information or concerns about illegal activity to contact us in confidence on 101.”

Read More

Cork-based man wanted in North for alleged dissident activity

More in this section

The Open Championship 2019 - Day Four - Royal Portrush Golf Club Playing golf may be better than Nordic walking for health, study suggests
Back to school health advice Union warns of increasing burnout among teachers
Flights at Dublin Airport suspended due to drone activity for the third time since Friday Flights at Dublin Airport suspended due to drone activity for the third time since Friday
dissidentsPlace: Northern Ireland
<p>Handout photo dated 03/02/23 issued by fisherman Stuart Brown, of a rare a blue lobster he found in one of his lobster pots as he pulled them up onto the deck of his boat the Huntress last Friday. Mr Brown, 28, from Bangor, Co Down, skipper of the Huntress fishing boat for Seafresh, at Bangor Marina, Northern Ireland, said he could not believe his eyes. Issue date: Tuesday February 7, 2023.</p>

Rare blue lobster catch in Belfast Lough ‘two million to one shot’, says skipper

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.263 s