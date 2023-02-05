Man, 20s, dies following Co Galway road crash

A man in his 20s has died following a road crash in Co Galway (PA)

Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 19:29
Rebecca Black, PA

A man in his 20s has died following a road crash in Co Galway.

One vehicle was involved in the collision close to Ballinasloe around 12.45pm on Sunday afternoon.

The man who died was a passenger in the vehicle, and was pronounced dead at the scene on the N63 in the townland of Creeveroe, Newbridge, gardai said.

His body has been taken to Portiuncula University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The driver of the car, a male aged in his 20s, was taken to hospital.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them at Ballinasloe Garda Station on 090 963 1890, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station. 

