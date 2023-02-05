Government highlights issues with exclusion zones around refugee accommodation

The Government has said that putting exclusion zones around places where refugees are being accommodated could be difficult to implement.

Justice Minister Simon Harris said the justice committee will scrutinise legislation on the matter, which was brought forward by Fianna Fáil members.

He said he is “extremely sympathetic” as to why there have been calls for exclusion zones, but he is also aware, as justice minister, of the legalities and complexity of the law in some of these areas.

Justice Minister Simon Harris has warned against 'thuggish behaviour'. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Everyone in Ireland has the right to protest, he said, but a small number of people have engaged in “thuggish behaviour” in an attempt to intimidate communities and people fleeing persecution.

Mr Harris said that attempts to intimidate gardaí online will not be tolerated, and will not be accepted as “the new norm". He said he is satisfied from his conversations with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris that gardaí are taking the protests really seriously and that their core responsibility is to make sure everyone is safe.

Mr Harris also said the Government intends to enact new hate crime legislation by the summer. He said that hate speech legislation will give a further legislative basis if people are engaged in crime that is particularly hate-aggravated.

I think some of what we have seen in recent days does meet that threshold,” said Mr Harris.

He said the introduction of the legislation was previously planned, but recent events show even more clearly that it is needed now.

Poll on refugees

It comes after a new poll suggests that over half of the population thinks Ireland has taken in too many refugees in the past year.

The Ireland Thinks poll found that 56% of people are of this view, with 30% disagreeing and a further 14% unsure.

People who believed Ireland had taken in too many refugees had a greater representation among working class women, older people, and supporters of particular political parties, with Aontú the highest on 89% of supporters of this view.

The poll also provided a breakdown by the news outlet of choice for those surveyed. For readers of the Irish Examiner, 49% said that Ireland had taken in too many refugees, while 45% disagreed, with 6% were unsure.

Ireland is now accommodating more than 74,000 refugees in State-funded accommodation. As of February 1, this figure includes 53,700 beneficiaries of temporary protection fleeing Ukraine and almost 20,000 international protection applicants.

The continued scramble in Government for accommodation has seen sports halls, college theatres, and even classrooms mooted to be used to house refugees across the summer months, with Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman writing to Cabinet colleagues on the matter.