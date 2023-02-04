Drone activity impacts flights for a second day at Dublin Airport

Flights at Dublin Airport had to be suspended for the second time in two days after two drones were spotted on the airfield.

There could be no flights in or out of the airport for around 45 minutes Saturday afternoon due to the presence of the drones.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has been urged by airlines to take "urgent" action to stop the disruption from happening.

A spokesperson for the Dublin Airport Authority said staff and gardaí "remain vigilant in relation to drone activity" in and around the airport.

Flights were suspended at around 2.10pm, but arrivals and departures were back up and running before 3pm.

In a statement on Twitter, Dublin Airport said: "Flight operations at Dublin Airport were suspended for safety reasons this afternoon following two confirmed drone sightings on the airfield. Operations have now resumed.

"It is illegal to fly drones within 5km of the airport. The safety and security of airport users is daa’s key priority at all times & staff at Dublin Airport and An Garda Síochana remain vigilant in relation to drone activity in the vicinity of the airport."

Yesterday, a number of flights were also forced to divert to Shannon Airport after a drone spotting.

A spokesperson for Ryanair said: “It is unacceptable that for two days in a row, passengers and flights to/from Dublin were disrupted by apparent drone activity. Yesterday, four Ryanair aircraft and over 700 passengers had their flights diverted to Shannon and Belfast, and again today another four flights and 700 passengers were diverted with thousands more having their flights delayed.

“Such drone disruptions at Ireland’s main airport are unacceptable. We are calling on Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to take urgent action to protect the country’s main airport from repeated disruptions from illegal drone activity.”