'Significant reduction' in Covid-19, flu, and RSV cases as peak passes

Chief Medical Officer Prof Breda Smyth. File Picture: Gareth Chaney/ Collins Photos

Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 18:50
Niamh Griffin Health Correspondent

The wave of viruses which hit Ireland in January has now peaked, the chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth as she thanked the public for their efforts.

Extremely high levels of flu and RSV coupled with a wave of Covid-19 infections left thousands ill, and put hospitals under so much pressure some 931 people were unable to get a bed on just one day in early January.

Prof Smyth said on Friday: “January is finally behind us, and so too is the peak of this current wave of respiratory viruses, the numbers continue to move in the right direction with significant reductions in Covid, flu and RSV cases.” 

She said the number of people hospitalised with these viruses is now also falling, adding: “they will fall further in the coming week.” 

“That’s a very welcome trend, particularly as we head towards spring and begin to spend more time outdoors." 

She thanked the public for supporting the vaccination campaigns against the flu and Covid-19.

“All of you have played a significant role in getting us through this season,” she said.

“Your efforts made a big difference as vaccines save lives.” 

She urged people to keep an eye on their vaccine status and get a booster when eligible as it is known that immunity against infection wanes over time.

Health minister Stephen Donnelly also urged people to consider boosters, saying: “Many of us are now eligible for additional Covid-19 booster vaccines.” 

There are 34 walk-in Covid-vaccine clinics running over the bank holiday weekend, he said.

There are 158 people in hospitals with Covid-19 now, including 19 in intensive care units (ICU). 

The latest data also shows 10 people died over the last 14 days from this virus, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

Since early 2020, there have now been some 8,515 deaths from Covid-19.

There were 112 new cases of RSV last week, a significant drop on the weekly totals earlier in the month.

Influenza cases also dropped to 391 which is still very high compared to January last year when that whole month saw just 32 cases.

Covid hospitalisations at lowest level since June

