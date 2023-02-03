Ireland acquires 'jet engine' emergency power generators

A fleet of so-called 'jet engine' emergency power generators have landed in Ireland.

Termed as such by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan, the multi-million euro generators are designed to act as backup energy supplies for the coming five winters, should they be required.

They are due to be installed in Dublin's North Wall and in Co Meath, and the contract for their installation has been awarded to ESB.

Normally used in countries that have been hit by natural disasters or wars, they have been bought by Ireland as a backup during the next five winters.

Last November, Mr Ryan said the generators were “effectively jet engines”.

'Last resort'

Describing them as a “last resort”, he also told a newspaper: “You put a transformer on them and a fuel supply attached to them.”

The “jet engine” analogy, which some energy industry sources have described as “unfortunate”, appears to be simply based on the idea that they can be turned on and off very quickly as needed.

But that is, according to those installing the generators, about as near to a jet engine as they get because not only do they not look like jet engines, they also do not sound like them.

The turbines are being installed because the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU) identified “a substantial risk to security of electricity supply” which has arisen because of “unexpected generator outages” and delays in the delivery of new gas-fired generation capacity.

Meetings between CRU officials, Mr Ryan, and An Bord Pleanála initially took place in May last year.

Planners, however, said planning permission was not required as the proposed “temporary emergency power plant” is provided for by way of the emergency provisions provided in section 181(2)(a) of the Planning and Development Act 2000, as amended.

A Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications spokesperson said: “The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has statutory responsibility to ensure security of electricity supply.

“It has a programme of actions to safeguard our electricity supply over the coming winters, including delivery of temporary emergency generation capacity.

“The CRU currently has a programme of actions underway, launched in September 2021, to ensure the security of our electricity supply over the coming winters.

“These actions contain demand-side and supply-side measures — to address any potential shortfall.

“The actions include procuring new capacity through capacity auctions, procuring additional temporary generation, extending the availability of existing power stations, and improved demand-side measures.

Margins will remain tight this winter.”

The proposed power plant, which will cost around €350m, will comprise the installation of six “temporary modular turbines”.

They will be, documents state, operational for a period of five years and the plant will operate for up to 500 hours per year on natural gas only, and typically for four hours per day, when called on to run.

Natural gas will be provided by the existing gas compound within the North Wall site and each of the generating units will be connected to the existing on-site 220kV transformer via cables which are connected to the national grid via the existing on-site 220kV substation.