Gardaí make progress identifying migrant camp attackers

Gardaí are making progress in identifying assailants involved in a violent incident at a migrant camp in Dublin last Monday.

The attack was fuelled by a mistaken belief that occupants of the camp, in Ashtown, north Dublin, were involved in an alleged sexual assault on a woman in Finglas last Friday week.

This claim, that refugees or black men were involved, was seized upon by far-right agitators. It went viral online and the allegations intensified anti-refugee protests, particularly in Finglas.

Garda HQ, citing the level of disinformation in circulation, took the unusual step to clarify they were looking for a “white male” in relation to the alleged incident.

Gardaí in Finglas are said to be making “good progress” in their investigation into the incident at the migrant camp.

Gardaí believe that two groups visited the camp last Monday.

In the first visit, women and men, went to the camp to try and identify people they thought were involved in Friday’s alleged sexual assault and to take photographs of them to show the victim.

Detectives said that three hours later a second group arrived and started “shouting and roaring” at the migrants.

Gardaí said one of the migrants received a blow with some sort of bat or baton.

The injured man did not seek medical help initially but did so a day or two after.

An Irish Times reporter and a photographer were there at the time.

It is understood gardaí have photographs of the incident and are using these to identify those involved.

The individuals are said to be identifiable.

There are also believed to be social media posts from individuals before and during the incident at the camp that gardaí are examining.

It is understood that statements have been taken from witnesses.

Detectives are investigating it under several possible offences, including affray.