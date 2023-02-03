Man in Belfast court charged with attempted murder of two police officers

Man in Belfast court charged with attempted murder of two police officers
A 22-year-old man has appeared before Belfast Magistrates’ Court to face two charges of attempted murder following an attack on police in the south of the city earlier this week. (Liam McBurney/PA)
Fri, 03 Feb, 2023 - 11:30
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has appeared in court in Belfast charged with the attempted murder of two police officers.

Leon Maginn, 22, of Ormeau Road, in the south of the city, is facing two charges of attempted murder.

One of the male officers suffered a serious stab wound to his neck, while the other had his face cut at an address in Ormeau Road in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court via videolink from custody on Friday morning, Maginn responded by saying “yes” when asked if he understood the charges.

A police officer told the court that he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

A mental health assessment was ordered.

No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

District Judge Steven Keown said the case will next be heard on March 3.

More in this section

'Grave concern' at prison overcrowding as inmates sleep on floors 'Grave concern' at prison overcrowding as inmates sleep on floors
Roderic O'Gorman Minister makes urgent appeal for halls for refugees
'No delay' to Croí Cónaithe housing scheme, says O'Brien 'No delay' to Croí Cónaithe housing scheme, says O'Brien
attackPlace: Northern Ireland
Man in Belfast court charged with attempted murder of two police officers

Housing Minister condemns 'reprehensible' anti-refugee protests

READ NOW

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.265 s