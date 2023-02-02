Britain to establish inquiry into Omagh bombing as Ireland urged to open similar investigation

The British government has ordered an independent inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing.

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris made a House of Commons statement on Thursday confirming he intends to establish the inquiry in response to a court judgment that directed the Government to establish some form of investigation.

Michael Gallagher, whose son Aiden died in the Real IRA bombing, took the legal challenge that resulted in the judge directing the state to act.

The dissident republican bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15, 1998, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

The bombing was the single greatest loss of life of the Troubles.

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “I have listened to the representations of these families and taken their varying perspectives into account. I have considered important factors such as the independence of any future investigation, the costs to the public purse and how best to allay wider public concern.

“I have weighed these up against the clear findings set out by the court, which we must meet for any investigation to be effective and compliant with our international obligations, and which are at the core of my decision.

“I intend to establish an independent statutory inquiry into the Omagh bombing.

“I have informed Mr (Michael) Gallagher and members of the Omagh Support and Self Help Group, as well as representatives of Families Moving On, of this decision.”

He said the inquiry “will focus on the four grounds, which the court held, as giving rise to plausible arguments that the bombing could have been prevented”.

He went on: “I know that this is a significant decision and I’m keen to explain now to the House why I believe it is also the most appropriate course of action.

“Firstly, the inquiry will allow us to meet our Article 2 procedural obligations under the European Convention on Human Rights as it will have powers of compulsion and be capable of compelling the production of documents and witnesses and subjecting their accounts to scrutiny.”

It comes as the Government has been urged to open a similar investigation in order to establish the “full truth” about the Omagh bombing.

DUP Strangford MP Jim Shannon told Britain's House of Commons: “I remember exactly where I was the day that the Omagh bomb atrocity took place and I remember the news being announced as well. It is a day back in August 1998 when we really appreciate all the efforts today.

“My party has previously supported the Omagh families’ call for an Article 2-compliant investigation and I very much welcome the Secretary of State’s announcement today.”

Mr Shannon said that the bombing was “planned and assembled and transported from within the Republic of Ireland”, and called for the Irish Government to set up a similar inquiry, adding: “Would the Secretary of State agree that unless there is such an investigation it is unlikely that the full truth about what happened that day will be brought to light?”

Mr Heaton-Harris told MPs that Britain could not compel Ireland to open an investigation.

But he added: “We are talking to each other on a whole range of different issues in a much more constructive way than we have done for a decent while, and I know we will have — actually some of the discussions on things like this can be quite tough on both sides — but they are being done in a respectful way and I know that both sides are wanting to do the best by all the people that we represent.”

Reacting to the British government's decision to establish the inquiry, Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin saying he looks forward to reviewing the terms of reference.

“What happened in Omagh was a heinous attack, carried out by people with no respect for the lives of others or for democracy on this island," he said.

“My thoughts are with the families of those murdered and with the survivors.

The victims of the Omagh bombing: (top row, from left) James Barker, Esther Gibson, Sean McGrath, Gareth Conway, Elizabeth Rush, Fred White, Lorraine Wilson and (bottom row, from left) Veda Short, Alan Radford, Bryan White, Brenda Logue, Deborah Cartwright, Geraldine Breslin, Oran Doherty.

“The announcement by Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris is welcome. I spoke with him last evening and he confirmed his intention to make today’s statement to me.

“We now await further detail from the UK Government, in particular on the Terms of Reference for their inquiry.

“I look forward to receiving that detail and then consulting with my Cabinet colleagues, in particular the Minister for Justice, about the next steps.

“While welcoming today’s announcement, it also serves as a reminder of the need to deal effectively with the legacy of the past, in a manner which advances the fundamental goal of reconciliation.”

Mr Heaton-Harris noted a 2008 review conducted by Peter Gibson did not have such statutory powers, meaning he had “no means of compelling witness testimony”.

He went on: “It’s important that any investigation has sufficient tools at its disposal to access all necessary evidence and materials.”

Mr Heaton-Harris said he accepted this is a “significant” decision.