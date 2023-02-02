Two men dead after collision between car and truck in Mayo

The N60 at Facefield

Thu, 02 Feb, 2023 - 08:02
David Kent

Two men have died after a collision between a car and a truck.

Gardaí were called to the scene of the collision on the N60 Balla to Claremorris road at Facefield in Mayo shortly before midnight on Wednesday.

Both occupants of the car, two men in their 20s, were both pronounced dead at the scene. 

Their bodies have since been removed to the mortuary at Mayo University Hospital. Post-mortems will take place in due course.

The driver of the truck, aged in his 30s, was taken to Mayo University Hospital as a precaution.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

A garda spokesperson said: "Garda Forensic Collision investigators will conduct their examination of the scene this morning.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and any road users with video footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlebar Garda Station 094 903 8200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station."



