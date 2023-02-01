Mandatory theory test needed for dog owners, committee hears

A mandatory theory test should be enforced for dog owners, an Oireachtas committee on dangerous dog breeds has heard.

Canine behavioural expert Nanci Creedon said the theory test, which would be science-based and similar to the test required for a driver’s licence, would reduce the number of incidents of dog attacks, while promoting responsible dog ownership.

She said the test would contain “basic” information which would look at how punishing dogs can lead to aggressive behaviour. She also said the extra cost would deter people who would not be “invested enough” or committed to being responsible owners.

Ms Creedon also said the restrictive breed list in Ireland is “ineffective” and “unscientific”, while an outright ban introduced in Britain has led people to “glorify” the banned breeds which subsequently led to an increase in numbers.

She noted three high-profile fatalities including the death of four-month-old Mia O’Connell in Waterford in 2021, and said none of these cases had breached the current legislation.

The Control of Dogs Act was not breached in either of our three recorded fatalities, nor did it save their lives,” she said.

Ms Creedon said educating owners on behaviour is key in preventing dog bites and livestock worrying, and would also reduce the number of dogs being surrendered.

She said this would have a knock-on effect on the pressures faced by shelters across the country that are currently at capacity.

The committee also heard that the current restricted breed list gives a sense of security to people whose dogs are not on the list and who might subsequently assume they are safe to allow their dogs to roam.

The lack of dog wardens was raised by Sinn Féin TD Martin Browne, who said there is just “one and a half” in Tipperary.

Ms Creedon said there is not only a lack of wardens but that they, along with gardaí, are inadequately trained in dealing with dogs.

“I believe that before any legislation changes, we first need to appoint a dog bite prevention organisation that will appoint members to investigate the events of serious and fatal dog attacks, assess the dog before euthanasia, and begin to build a picture of the characteristics of serious dog bites, with the intention to then use said data to build more appropriate legislation,” she said.

Principal officer of the Department of Rural and Community Development, Paul Geraghty, said the Department intends to “more actively promote” a culture of responsible dog ownership in Ireland and, following a public consultation, would include a campaign similar to one used during the 1980s.

Mr Geraghty said increased fines are also being considered which would see on-the-spot fines raised from €100 to €250, while court-imposed fines would also be increased from €2,500.