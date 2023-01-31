Travellers' accommodation needs 'knowingly' neglected

Local authorities have been accused of “knowingly neglecting” the accommodation needs of Traveller communities by the Cork and Kerry Regional Traveller Accommodation Working Group.

The group has said a National Traveller Accommodation Agency must be established as the local authority model of Traveller accommodation delivery “has failed”.

The group also says local authorities have been negligent in providing maintenance for existing sites adding that Traveller sites across the country remain “severely” overcrowded and most pose a risk to the health of the people living there.

Director of Advocacy at Cork Traveller Visibility Group, Breda O’Donoghue, said the last time there was any addition to Traveller accommodation in Cork city was 32 years ago.

She said it is “almost impossible” for Travellers to secure private rented accommodation saying they are “at the very bottom of the pecking order” for it.

A 2017 survey conducted on behalf of the RTB found that 82% of landlords who responded were unwilling to rent property to members of the Traveller community despite the Equal Status Act, under which it is illegal to discriminate against Travellers in accommodation.

Those who are successful usually are forced to have a friend view the property and even sign the contract while others are forced to hide who they are, said Ms O’Donoghue.

“In some cases then when the landlord does realise that it is a Traveller family, they’ll say they’ve had a change of heart or plan on moving back into the property themselves.

“The lucky ones who do manage to keep their rented property do so under the pretense that they’re not Travellers. They can’t have any family members over and they just try to stay low key which leads to really isolating situations,” she said.

Ms O’Donoghue said many do not have access to a toilet, water or showers due to overcrowding.

She said:

We have Traveller families that send their children to the library in the wintertime to do their homework because they don’t have any electricity. We have Traveller families that are using local swimming pools so they can have a shower.

She said the stress of these conditions leads to “severe” mental health issues, drug and alcohol abuse and a suicide rate 7.5 times higher than the national average.

“We know there is no problem with funding,” she said: “We have, very clearly, local authorities around the country not doing their job and that seems to be okay with everybody.”

The Department of Housing and Local Government did not respond to a request for comment.