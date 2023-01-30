Some cost of living supports may be retained beyond March

A cut on excise duty on petrol and diesel could be reversed. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 22:48
Paul Hosford, Political Correspondent

Social protection measures to assist with the cost of living could be retained beyond the end of next month.

A slew of cost of living supports announced last year are due to lapse at the end of February.

The energy credit for households, a reduced 9% Vat rate on electricity and gas, and a reduction in excise duty on petrol and home heating oil are some of the cost-of-living measures introduced by the Government last year that are due to terminate at the end of February, as well as the ban on energy disconnections.

Coalition leaders met on Monday night to discuss the situation around supports.

Sources said that the leaders were updated on work being carried out by Finance Minister Michael McGrath and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe. 

Senior government sources said that it is more likely that any supports which continue beyond March will be "in the social protection area".

This means that a cut on excise duty on petrol and diesel could be reversed.

However, payments for those on fuel allowance and other targeted supports would be extended in this case, sources said.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan said over the weekend that the Government will likely scale back financial measures on a phased basis.

“Yes, we have to unwind the measures, the exact timing of when it's done on a staged basis, or phased basis, that's more likely in that case,” he told RTÉ Radio One.

The energy credit worth €200 is likely to be extended.

#Cost of living
