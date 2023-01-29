Cannabis seized during searches in Galway

Cannabis seized during searches in Galway

Two men in their 30s were arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and are currently detained at Galway garda station.

Sun, 29 Jan, 2023 - 09:00
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have seized cannabis plants and herb following two searches in Co Galway.

On Saturday, as part of Operation Tara, gardaí attached to the Galway Divisional Drug Unit carried out a planned search of a residence in Aughrim.

Gardaí seized cannabis plants with an estimated street value of €146,000 along with €20,000 worth of cannabis herb which will now be sent for analysis.

Cannabis plants seized by gardaí following a planned search of a residence in planned search of a residence in Aughrim (Gardai/PA)
Meanwhile, gardaí carried out a separate search at a residence in Ballinasloe on Saturday.

During the course of this search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €35,000 was seized as well as €7,510 in cash. Cannabis jellies were also seized.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this seizure.

He was released on Saturday without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesman said investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

