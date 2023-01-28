20 masked men smash windows and TVs in Shankill Road bar

Twenty masked men armed with baseball bats have smashed windows and TVs in a Belfast bar, police have said.
Detectives are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage in a bar in the Shankill Road on Friday evening.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 7.15pm we received a report that around 20 masked men, some armed with baseball bats, had entered the bar.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 27/01/23. pic.twitter.com/LXoCmpgC2O— Police West Belfast (@PSNIBelfastW) January 28, 2023
“They proceeded to smash a number of windows and TVs and caused extensive damage to the interior of the premises before leaving.
“Luckily no-one was injured during the incident.
“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 27/01/23.”