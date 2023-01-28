20 masked men smash windows and TVs in Shankill Road bar

20 masked men smash windows and TVs in Shankill Road bar
Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 19:14
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Twenty masked men armed with baseball bats have smashed windows and TVs in a Belfast bar, police have said.

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of criminal damage in a bar in the Shankill Road on Friday evening.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At approximately 7.15pm we received a report that around 20 masked men, some armed with baseball bats, had entered the bar.

“They proceeded to smash a number of windows and TVs and caused extensive damage to the interior of the premises before leaving.

“Luckily no-one was injured during the incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have any CCTV or dash-cam footage that could assist with our inquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1696 of 27/01/23.”

