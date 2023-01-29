'They kept a really low profile. I feel sorry for them' — Migrants abandon camp after threats

A makeshift campsite in a wooded area in Ashtown, Dublin, where homeless migrants had set up a camp, has been abandoned after a group of men threatened and attacked the inhabitants.

Just a five-minute walk from busy shops, restaurants, and cafes, the wooded area had come to be home to several migrant working men who could no longer afford rent.

Given a lack of knowledge of the setup, barely anyone was aware that those living there were victims of an attack on Saturday afternoon.

Set on the banks of the Tolka river, the site is wet and muddy, with fake grass spread over some parts of the mud.

Now deserted, a neatly-packed suitcase is left behind, abandoned indicating a hasty exit.

About 17 tents remain, some of which appear to have been used for storage, with many toiletries, clothes, and personal food items left behind including an unopened bar of chocolate next to an empty jar of rich roast coffee.

There was a sense of community, with a large shared bin containing debris and food cartons.

Personal belongings including a cycle helmet and sleeping bag neatly stacked in the now abandoned encampment in Ashtown, Dublin. Picture: Jack White

The migrants left following an attack from a group of Irish men who shouted “get out” while holding sticks and a bat.

The attackers were said to have several dogs, including a German shepherd and an American pit bull terrier, according to a report in The Irish Times from a reporter who was present at the time.

One woman who does not live in the area said: “Everyone deserves a quality of life but you can’t just plonk yourself there”.

A rally in the locality has been organised today to show solidarity from the local community, who say the attack does not represent their views.

One man who lives close to the site said he was not aware the men were living there until recently and that they kept to themselves and posed “no problem”.

“They kept a really low profile,” he said, before adding, “I feel sorry for them”.

He said the community is multicultural and that “everyone gets along well”, adding:

I’d be really surprised if anyone around here had anything to do with that.

Independent local councillor Cieran Perry warned that someone getting hurt in similar incidents is “inevitable” and that he was shocked that so many men were living at the site.

“There are a lot of purposefully-produced videos basically encouraging this type of carry-on. It was only a matter of time before something like this happened.

“People are trying to convince others that these people are a threat,” he said.

Councillor Cieran Perry said someone getting hurt in incidents such as the one in Ashtown on Saturday was 'inevitable', adding: 'It’s just mind-blowing to think that the Government is incapable of making some sort of impact on the housing issue'. File picture: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Mr Perry said “there’s no doubt” that someone will get hurt eventually, saying some people are “easy targets”.

He said the conditions the men were living in are “unliveable” and the increase in people in tents could lead to scenarios seen across Europe and San Francisco where encampments are common.

“It’s just mind-blowing to think that the Government is incapable of making some sort of impact on the housing issue,” he said.

An Garda Síochána said there is currently no further information available concerning the site or Saturday’s incident.