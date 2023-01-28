Woman, 22, killed after car hits ditch in Mayo

Gardaí in Mayo are investigating a young woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Belmullet on Friday night.

The collision happened at Colough West at around 9.15pm.

The driver, a 22-year-old woman, was fatally injured when the car left the road and hit a ditch. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman's body was removed and taken to the mortuary in Mayo University Hospital (MUH) where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Two passengers in the car, a man and a woman in their early 20s, were taken to Mayo for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road remains closed this morning to allow for a forensic examination and local diversions are in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone travelling in the area who may have dash camera footage from the time of the incident is asked to come forward to gardaí.

They can contact Belmullet Garda Station (097) 81910, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.